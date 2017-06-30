Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick
The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to complete a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks as solid home favorites for the series finale Thursday. The Dodgers have used superior pitching and clutch hitting to win the first two games, outscoring the Diamondbacks by a 5-3 margin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May '17
|RealPharts
|2
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr '17
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC