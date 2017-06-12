Yusniel Diaz continues to swing hot bat, Quakes lose 7-2 to dampen division hopes
The Dodger minor league system was almost shutout as all the full-season teams lost on Friday night, only the DSL Dodgers1 team won today. Yusniel Diaz had some bad luck on Friday as one line drive got caught with a runner in scoring position and another time the runner was held after he got hit.
