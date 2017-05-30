Two-run homer by Quakes Ibandel Isabe...

Two-run homer by Quakes Ibandel Isabel completes comeback 9-8 win

The Oklahoma City Dodgers had the bases-loaded and two out in bottom of the 10th needing one run to tie the game. But it was not to be so Oklahoma City took the one loss for the Dodger affiliates as the other three teams staged comebacks to win their games.

