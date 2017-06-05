The Latest: Utah team sorry for 'Hour...

The Latest: Utah team sorry for 'Hourglass Appreciation'

10 hrs ago

The owner of a minor league baseball team in Utah is apologizing for a now-canceled "Hourglass Appreciation Night" that came under fire for its references to women's bodies. Ogden Raptors owner Dave Baggott says in a statement Tuesday that the team does not support or condone the objectification of women.

Chicago, IL

