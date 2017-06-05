Taylor's success a good problem for R...

Taylor's success a good problem for Roberts

2 hrs ago

Amid dealing with injuries in the infield and outfield, Chris Taylor has been a pleasant surprise for the Dodgers, playing well wherever Roberts put him. Taylor has started 20 games at his natural position of second base, six at third, one at shortstop and he's played the last 11 games in center field.

