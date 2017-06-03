Taylor's 9th-inning slam leads Dodgers over Brewers 10-8.
Chris Taylor hit a go-ahead grand slam off Carlos Torres in a five-run ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied late for the second straight day to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-8 Taylor's 9th-inning slam leads Dodgers over Brewers 10-8. Chris Taylor hit a go-ahead grand slam off Carlos Torres in a five-run ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied late for the second straight day to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-8 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rEvWzr Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jett Bandy can't handle a pitch from relief pitcher Jared Hughes with Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig at bat during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr '17
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC