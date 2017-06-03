Taylor's 9th-inning slam leads Dodger...

Taylor's 9th-inning slam leads Dodgers over Brewers 10-8.

14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Chris Taylor hit a go-ahead grand slam off Carlos Torres in a five-run ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied late for the second straight day to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-8 Taylor's 9th-inning slam leads Dodgers over Brewers 10-8. Chris Taylor hit a go-ahead grand slam off Carlos Torres in a five-run ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied late for the second straight day to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-8 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rEvWzr Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jett Bandy can't handle a pitch from relief pitcher Jared Hughes with Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig at bat during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Milwaukee.

