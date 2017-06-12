Stripling optioned as Dodgers recall Ravin
Dodgers reliever Ross Stripling , who allowed home runs in back-to-back outings, was optioned on Friday to Triple-A Oklahoma City and replaced in the bullpen by Josh Ravin , who was recalled. Even if Stripling hadn't allowed four runs in 1 2/3 innings against the Indians, the bullpen would have needed a long reliever at the ready this weekend with Rich Hill throwing only four innings on Thursday and Kenta Maeda coming out of the bullpen for a spot start on Sunday.
