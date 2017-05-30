St. Louis Cardinals overcome Los Ange...

St. Louis Cardinals overcome Los Angeles Dodgers for 2-0 victory

Adam Wainwright hit a two-run homer off Brandon McCarthy and pitched six innings of four-hit ball, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 on Thursday for a four-game split. Wainwright struck out six and walked two, pitching out of two-on, one-out jams in the fourth and fifth, and extending his scoreless streak to 16 1/3 innings.

