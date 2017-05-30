Series Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Milwaukee Brewers
You know how the NL Central was supposed to be one of the best divisions in baseball? It turns out the NL West might be what the Central was supposed to be. Your First Place Milwaukee Brewers return home this weekend to host the Los Angeles Dodgers , who at 32-22, would have a three-game lead over the Brewers if they played in the Central.
