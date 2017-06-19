Seager hits 3 of Dodgers' 5 HRs in 12-0 win over Mets
Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager watches his third home run of the night, during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager watches his third home run of the night, during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr '17
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC