Seager gets walk-off double in Dodgers' 5-4 win over Reds

Corey Seager delivered a run-scoring double in the bottom of the ninth to allow the Los Angeles Dodgers to overcome a three-run homer from Devin Mesoraco and earn a 5-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night. It was Seager's second double and it made a loser of reliever Drew Storen , who allowed two one-out singles in the ninth.

