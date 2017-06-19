Rockies, Dodgers battle for West on M...

Rockies, Dodgers battle for West on MLB.TV

13 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

Within striking distance of the National League West-leading Dodgers, the Rockies have a prime chance to gain ground with this weekend's series at Los Angeles. Colorado will be presented with a serious challenge tonight on MLB.TV, however, facing Clayton Kershaw in the second of three games at 10:10 ET.

