Rios leads Tulsa to Victory, Smeltzer bounces back for Great Lakes

The Drillers were the lone victors on the farm, with the Quakes and Loons both losing tight games in the late innings. Edwin Rios drove in five runs in Tulsa's victory over San Antonio, going two for five with a double and a home run.

