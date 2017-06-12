Rich Hill struggles with command in Dodgersa 12-5 loss
The Cleveland Indians scored five times in the first two innings against Rich Hill and the Dodgers never could catch up, losing 12-5 Thursday afternoon at Progressive Field. The loss ended a six-game winning streak and was only the sixth in the past 21 games for the Dodgers.
