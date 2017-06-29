Revere gets wacky winner in Angels' 3...

Revere gets wacky winner in Angels' 3-2 victory over Dodgers

18 hrs ago

Ben Revere reached base on an error, advanced on a wild pitch and then scored the winning run on a passed ball and a throwing error caused by Cameron Maybin's walk-off strikeout. The latest chapter of the Freeway Faceoff ended in singularly weird fashion - and in 3-2 victory for the Angels over the Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Chicago, IL

