Revere gets wacky winner in Angels' 3-2 victory over Dodgers

Ben Revere reached base on an error, advanced on a wild pitch and then scored the winning run on a passed ball and a throwing error caused by Cameron Maybin's walk-off strikeout. The latest chapter of the Freeway Faceoff ended in singularly weird fashion - and in 3-2 victory for the Angels over the Dodgers on Wednesday night.

