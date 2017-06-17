Rep. Steve Scalise medical condition ...

Rep. Steve Scalise medical condition improves following shooting

WASHINGTON - Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise was upgraded from "critical" to "serious condition" Saturday and continued to show signs of improvement after he was wounded in a shooting at a Republican baseball practice outside Washington. Medstar Washington Hospital Center released the update on behalf of the Scalise family.

