Rep. Steve Scalise medical condition improves following shooting

The Dayton win coupled with losses on Friday by both South Bend and Lansing allowed the Dragons to clinch the wildcard berth in the Midwest Left-hander Alex Wood remained unbeaten by pitching four-hit ball over eight innings on Friday night, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3 WASHINGTON - Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise was upgraded from "critical" to "serious condition" Saturday and continued to show signs of improvement after he was wounded in a shooting at a Republican baseball practice outside Washington. Medstar Washington Hospital Center released the update on behalf of the Scalise family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.