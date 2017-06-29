Redbirds Fly Away from Dodgers, 7-2

Redbirds Fly Away from Dodgers, 7-2

Luke Weaver dealt six scoreless innings and the Memphis Redbirds hit three home runs, sending the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 7-2 defeat Wednesday night at AutoZone Park. With the win, the Redbirds snapped their first three-game losing skid in two months and brought an end to the Dodgers' six-game winning streak.

