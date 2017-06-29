Podcast episode 1720: David Hood talks Dodgers prospects, MLB draft
We talked about the insane debut of Cody Bellinger , who was Hood's top-ranked Dodgers prospect heading into the season, and also got Hood's thoughts on several other minor leaguers in the system. Look for more from Hood soon with his midseason rankings, plus potential thoughts as we approach the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.
