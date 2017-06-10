On The Rox podcast: What is Chad Bettis' role when he returns to Rockies?
Pitcher Chad Bettis returned to the Colorado Rockies this week, following his chemotherapy treatment, and has an ambitious timeline to pitch before the All-Star break. The Denver Post's Patrick Saunders and Nick Groke discuss when they think Bettis will return to game action, and what his role will be when he returns.
