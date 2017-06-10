On The Rox podcast: What is Chad Bett...

On The Rox podcast: What is Chad Bettis' role when he returns to Rockies?

Read more: Denver Post

Pitcher Chad Bettis returned to the Colorado Rockies this week, following his chemotherapy treatment, and has an ambitious timeline to pitch before the All-Star break. The Denver Post's Patrick Saunders and Nick Groke discuss when they think Bettis will return to game action, and what his role will be when he returns.

