MLB All-Star Game voting 2017: Corey Seager continues to lead NL shortstops

15 hrs ago Read more: True Blue LA

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager continues to lead all National League shortstops in All-Star voting at the position, in balloting results released by Major League Baseball on Monday. We are still in the relative infancy of the All-Star voting process, with three more weekly updates still to be provided before final rosters and teams are announced.

Chicago, IL

