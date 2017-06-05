MLB All-Star Game voting 2017: Corey Seager continues to lead NL shortstops
Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager continues to lead all National League shortstops in All-Star voting at the position, in balloting results released by Major League Baseball on Monday. We are still in the relative infancy of the All-Star voting process, with three more weekly updates still to be provided before final rosters and teams are announced.
