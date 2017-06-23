Mets Fan Almost Drops His Baby To Catch A Foul Ball - And Mom Is MORE Than Pissed About It

During Thursday's New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game, an unidentified man caught a foul ball - good for him! As seen on televised footage, the Mets fan almost dropped the little one as he jumped up to snatch the rogue baseball. Obviously, the mother of the kiddo was NOT pleased with Dad's behavior as she totally ripped him a new one after.

