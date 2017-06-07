Max Scherzer growled and snarled at the Dodgers last night. It was beautiful.
Max Scherzer lived up to his nickname during Tuesday's 14-strikeout performance against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, and "Mad Max" only seemed to get madder as the game wore on. "Wow, he's growling," MASN analyst F.P. Santangelo said after Scherzer struck out Austin Barnes on his 100th pitch of the Nationals' 2-1 win and proceeded to stalk around the mound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr '17
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC