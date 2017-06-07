Max Scherzer growled and snarled at the Dodgers last night. It was beautiful.

Max Scherzer lived up to his nickname during Tuesday's 14-strikeout performance against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, and "Mad Max" only seemed to get madder as the game wore on. "Wow, he's growling," MASN analyst F.P. Santangelo said after Scherzer struck out Austin Barnes on his 100th pitch of the Nationals' 2-1 win and proceeded to stalk around the mound.

