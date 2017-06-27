Maeda dominates in spot start, Dodger...

Maeda dominates in spot start, Dodgers beat Angels 4-0

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda, of Japan, throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda, of Japan, throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May '17 RealPharts 2
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... Apr '17 EyePhaart 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16) Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,456 • Total comments across all topics: 282,092,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC