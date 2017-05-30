Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw reaches 2,000 career strikeouts

A suspect has been arrested after he allegedly stole a wedding ring and backpack from one of the Portland, Oregon, stabbing victims, according to police. T... -- Russian President Vladimir Putin says it is possible that American hackers were responsible for interference with the 2016 U.S. presidential elec... Since its launch, John Deere has continued to innovate the S-Series combine line with new tools, and tech.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.