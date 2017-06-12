Leading Off: Rizzo up 1st, Bellinger on 1st, Santana starts

In their first season since Dexter Fowler's departure, the Cubs entered Tuesday ranked 24th in the majors with a .306 on-base percentage from the leadoff spot. So on Tuesday night, 240-pound slugger Anthony Rizzo became the seventh Chicago player to start atop the batting order this year - and responded with a leadoff homer against Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.