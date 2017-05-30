Leading Off: Kershaw faces Brewers; M's await injury reports
Clayton Kershaw starts Friday's series opener for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Milwaukee, where he is 4-0 with a 1.41 ERA in five starts. Jimmy Nelson, who starts for the Brewers, struck out 10 against Arizona in his last start.
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr '17
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
