Leading Off: Kershaw faces Brewers; M's await injury reports

17 hrs ago

Clayton Kershaw starts Friday's series opener for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Milwaukee, where he is 4-0 with a 1.41 ERA in five starts. Jimmy Nelson, who starts for the Brewers, struck out 10 against Arizona in his last start.

Chicago, IL

