Leading Off: Cespedes still limping, Zimmerman eyes return

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Los Angeles. New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes follows through on a grand slam in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.