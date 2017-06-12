KLACa s Vassegh touches all the bases...

KLACa s Vassegh touches all the bases with dad and Dodgers duties

By the time Dodgers' charter lands at LAX on Sunday night following the team's week of work in Cleveland and Cincinnati, KLAC/570 team beat reporter David Vassegh will still need a couple more hours to get to to his West Hills home figuring his 4-year-old daughter Adriana and 1 1/2-year-old son Joseph will be long asleep. The Vassegh family strategy was to celebrate it a week earlier.

