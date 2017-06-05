Kershaw pitches Dodgers past Strasburg, Nationals 2-1

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.