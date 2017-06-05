Kershaw out after 7? Roberts explains...

Kershaw out after 7? Roberts explains call

Read more: Major League Baseball

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts removed Clayton Kershaw from Wednesday's game with a one-run lead -- immediately after letting Kershaw bat for himself. , Roberts said he planned to let Kershaw pitch the eighth inning and face the top of the order for a fourth time, then didn't.

