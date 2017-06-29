Keibert Ruiz lifts Loons with Slam
It might have been just one swing, but Keibert Ruiz's grand slam in the ninth inning lifted the Loons to victory Wednesday night. Ruiz's slam was only one of two hits for the Loons, but the blast gives Ruiz a hit in nine of his last ten games, extending his hot June hitting to a slash line of .357/.446/.518 for the month.
