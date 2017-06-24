Julio Urias of Los Angeles Dodgers ne...

Julio Urias of Los Angeles Dodgers needs season-ending surgery

8 hrs ago

Julio Urias of Los Angeles Dodgers needs season-ending surgery Urias' recovery time is expected to be between 12-14 months. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2t4xOD4 Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias started five games this season, posting an 0-2 record with a 5.40 ERA.

