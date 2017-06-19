Jerry Blevins falls apart late as Mets get swept by Dodgers
If the home runs aren't killing the Mets, then it's the walks. The Dodgers completed the sweep of the Mets with both Thursday, hitting three homers to set a record and the Mets lefty reliever Jerry Blevins walked three straight to bring in two runs as the Dodgers beat the Mets 6-3 at Dodger Stadium.
