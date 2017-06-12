Jair Jurrjens suspended 80 games afte...

Jair Jurrjens suspended 80 games after positive drug test

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this March 13, 2017, file photo, Netherlands starter Jair Jurrjens pitches against Israel during a second-round game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jurrjens, a veteran of eight major league seasons and an All-Star with Atlanta in 2011, was suspended for 80 games under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive test for Testosterone that did not originate in his body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May 27 RealPharts 2
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... Apr '17 EyePhaart 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16) Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,386 • Total comments across all topics: 281,799,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC