Jair Jurrjens suspended 80 games after positive drug test

In this March 13, 2017, file photo, Netherlands starter Jair Jurrjens pitches against Israel during a second-round game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jurrjens, a veteran of eight major league seasons and an All-Star with Atlanta in 2011, was suspended for 80 games under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive test for Testosterone that did not originate in his body.

