Hill, Maeda combine to five-hit Reds in Dodgers' 7-2 win
Justin Turner hit a two-run homer in his first at-bat off the disabled list, Enrique Hernandez added a solo shot and Rich Hill and Kenta Maeda combined on a five-hitter to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. Reds starting pitcher Amir Garrett left the game in the second inning after taking a hot comebacker off his bare left hand.
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr '17
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
