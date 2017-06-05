Hill, Maeda combine to five-hit Reds in Dodgers' 7-2 win

Justin Turner hit a two-run homer in his first at-bat off the disabled list, Enrique Hernandez added a solo shot and Rich Hill and Kenta Maeda combined on a five-hitter to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. Reds starting pitcher Amir Garrett left the game in the second inning after taking a hot comebacker off his bare left hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.