Goodwin to start Tuesday vs. Dodgers

13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Brian Goodwin will start in left field Tuesday night against the Dodgers, signaling Dusty Baker's unsurprising plan for that position in Jayson Werth's absence. After the right-handed-hitting Ryan Raburn started against left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu on Monday night, the left-handed-hitting Goodwin will start against right-hander Brandon McCarthy on Tuesday.

