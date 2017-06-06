Goodwin to start Tuesday vs. Dodgers

Brian Goodwin will start in left field Tuesday night against the Dodgers, signaling Dusty Baker's unsurprising plan for that position in Jayson Werth's absence. After the right-handed-hitting Ryan Raburn started against left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu on Monday night, the left-handed-hitting Goodwin will start against right-hander Brandon McCarthy on Tuesday.

