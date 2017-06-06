Goodwin to start Tuesday vs. Dodgers
Brian Goodwin will start in left field Tuesday night against the Dodgers, signaling Dusty Baker's unsurprising plan for that position in Jayson Werth's absence. After the right-handed-hitting Ryan Raburn started against left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu on Monday night, the left-handed-hitting Goodwin will start against right-hander Brandon McCarthy on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr '17
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC