Gonzalez starts NLDS rematch vs. Dodgers

16 hrs ago Read more: Washington Nationals

For the first time since last year's dramatic National League Division Series, the Dodgers and Nationals square off with Monday night's opener of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium that will feature left-handers Gio Gonzalez and Hyun-Jin Ryu. The Dodgers beat the Nats last October in the best-of-five series, with Clayton Kershaw picking up his first save in the thrilling Game 5 clincher.

