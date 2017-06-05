Gonzalez starts NLDS rematch vs. Dodgers

For the first time since last year's dramatic National League Division Series, the Dodgers and Nationals square off with Monday night's opener of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium that will feature left-handers Gio Gonzalez and Hyun-Jin Ryu. The Dodgers beat the Nats last October in the best-of-five series, with Clayton Kershaw picking up his first save in the thrilling Game 5 clincher.

