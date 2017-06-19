Franklin Gutierrez lands on 10-day DL; Mike Freeman arrives from Triple-A
LOS ANGELES >> The Dodgers recalled utility player Mike Freeman from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday and placed outfielder Franklin Gutierrez on the 10-day disabled list with symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis. Gutierrez has been dealing with the autoimmune disease, which affects his gastrointestinal tract, throughout the season.
