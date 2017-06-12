Forsythe, Turner homer, LA holds on t...

Forsythe, Turner homer, LA holds on to beat Reds, 8-7

13 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Logan Forsythe and Justin Turner homered, Kenta Maeda pitched five strong innings and drove in two runs and Kike Hernandez made a spectacular game-saving catch as the Los Angeles Dodgers held on to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-7 Sunday. Maeda , in his first appearance since June 9 and first start since June 4, allowed just three hits and one run in five innings to help the Dodgers complete a three-game sweep.

