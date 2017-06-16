Dragons clinch playoff spot with 4-1 ...

Dragons clinch playoff spot with 4-1 win at Fort Wayne

The Dayton win coupled with losses on Friday by both South Bend and Lansing allowed the Dragons to clinch the wildcard berth in the Midwest Left-hander Alex Wood remained unbeaten by pitching four-hit ball over eight innings on Friday night, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3 Fort Wayne, Ind. -Dayton starting pitcher Scott Moss combined with relievers Aaron Fossas and Ryan Hendrix on a two-hitter as the Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 4-1 on Friday.

