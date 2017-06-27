Dodgersa Cody Bellingera s a sneakya speed a surprising asset
Cody Bellinger's unusual combination of power and speed came into sharper focus Tuesday, when Major League Baseball published baserunning data for the entire league on its Statcast website. According to the data, Bellinger entered play Tuesday with a top sprinting speed of 28.7 feet per second.
