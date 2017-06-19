Dodgersa Clayton Kershaw back on the ...

Dodgersa Clayton Kershaw back on the beam in win over Rockies

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado catches a failed bunt attempt by Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw in the second inning of a Major League baseball game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES >> Clayton Kershaw was halfway between the mound at Dodger Stadium and the home dugout when he tilted his head up, raised his left arm and shook a closed fist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May 27 RealPharts 2
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... Apr '17 EyePhaart 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16) Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,312 • Total comments across all topics: 282,023,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC