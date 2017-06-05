Dodgers trying to fight through offen...

Dodgers trying to fight through offensive slump

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers have lost their last three, five of their last seven and in those five losses have scored a total of four runs, including Tuesday night's But they didn't panic last year when they were eight games out of first, and they're not panicking now as they ride out a rocky stretch of the schedule against pitching-rich staffs of the Cardinals, Brewers and Nationals. "I wouldn't say we're in a lull," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Dodgers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May 27 RealPharts 2
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... Apr '17 EyePhaart 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16) Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,236 • Total comments across all topics: 281,592,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC