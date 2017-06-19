Dodgers still unsure of next step for...

Dodgers still unsure of next step for Urias

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers are still gathering information on left-hander Julio Urias , who was placed on the seven-day disabled list on June 14 by Triple-A Oklahoma City because of shoulder soreness. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said there is no timetable for when Urias could return from the DL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Dodgers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May 27 RealPharts 2
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... Apr '17 EyePhaart 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16) Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,961,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC