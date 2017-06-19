Dodgers still unsure of next step for Urias
The Dodgers are still gathering information on left-hander Julio Urias , who was placed on the seven-day disabled list on June 14 by Triple-A Oklahoma City because of shoulder soreness. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said there is no timetable for when Urias could return from the DL.
