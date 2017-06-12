Dodgers recall Brock Stewart, option Josh Ravin to Triple-A
The Dodgers swapped out long men in their bullpen before Sunday's series finale against the Reds in Cincinnati, recalling pitcher Brock Stewart from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioning Josh Ravin to Triple-A. Ravin pitched two scoreless innings to close out Saturday's 10-2 win over the Reds, throwing 30 pitches in his first appearance of the year.
