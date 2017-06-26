Dodgers put Brandon McCarthy on disab...

Dodgers put Brandon McCarthy on disabled list, recall Trayce Thompson

10 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A day after a mysterious disappearance of command ignited discussion about a recurrence of "the yips," Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy was put on the disabled list because of tendonitis in his right knee. The Dodgers executed a series of roster moves before Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

