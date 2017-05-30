Dodgers place Liberatore on DL, recall Dayton
The Dodgers on Thursday placed Adam Liberatore on the 10-day disabled list , and they recalled left-hander Grant Dayton from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said the move was aimed "to kind of get ahead" of some forearm tightness Liberatore had been dealing with.
