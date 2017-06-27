Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy goes...

Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy goes to the DL with knee - and other issues

17 hrs ago

LOS ANGELES >> The Dodgers placed right-hander Brandon McCarthy on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a recurring issue in his right knee. They can only hope McCarthy's other issues disappear in that time as well.

