Dodgers, Padres managers ejected after confrontation
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, center rear, is held back by third baseman Logan Forsythe as the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres come onto the field during an argument in the second inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2017, in San Diego. less Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, center rear, is held back by third baseman Logan Forsythe as the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres come onto the field during an argument in the second inning of a ... more SAN DIEGO - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Padres manager Andy Green were ejected after a dispute in which Roberts shoved Green behind home plate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May '17
|RealPharts
|2
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr '17
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC