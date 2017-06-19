Dodgers on Cloud Nine
Joc Pederson #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Joc Pederson homered, Clayton Kershaw cruised, and the Los Angeles Dodgers won their ninth consecutive game, as they shutout the Colorado Rockies, 4-0, on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
